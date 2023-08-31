Chinese lottery sales rise 55.9% in July

In the first seven months of 2023, sales of lottery tickets reached CNY322.8bn.

China’s lottery ticket sales rose to over CNY48.91bn (US$6.81bn).

China.- The Ministry of Finance of China has reported that lottery ticket sales rose by 55.9 per cent year-on-year in July, reaching CNY48.91bn (US$6.81bn). Sales of lottery tickets supporting the welfare system reached CNY17.87bn, up 44.3 per cent. Sports lottery sales rose 63.5 to CNY31.04bn.

The cumulative sales over the first seven months of 2023 reached CNY322.8bn, up 51.2 per cent year-on-year. For full-year 2022, lottery sales rose by 13.8 per cent to CNY424.65bn (US$62.82bn).