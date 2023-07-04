China lottery sales rise 52.7% in May

Chinese lottery sales were up by 50 per cent for the first five months of the year.

China.- The Ministry of Finance of China has reported that lottery ticket sales rose by 52.7 per cent year-on-year in May, reaching CNY50bn (US$6.92bn). Welfare Lottery sales reached CNY16.4bn, an increase of 24.7 per cent or CNY3.25bn. Sports lottery sales rose by 71.4 per cent year on year to CNY33.63bn.

For the first five months of the year, Chinese lottery sales were up by 50 per cent at CNY225.17bn. The rise was attributed to the combined impact of sports events and promotional activities for the lotteries.

For full-year 2022, lottery sales had risen by 13.8 per cent, reaching CNY424.65bn (US$62.82bn).