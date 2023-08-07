China lottery sales rise 50% in H1

China’s lottery ticket sales reached US$38.35bn in the first half of the year.

China.- Lottery sales in China rose 50.4 per cent year-on-year in the first half, reaching RMB273.9bn (US$38.35bn). Lottery tickets contributing to the welfare system achieved sales of RMB89.82bn, up 20 per cent, while sports lottery sales reached RMB184.08bn, up 71.7 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Authorities attributed the increase to a heightened enthusiasm around sports events and strategic promotions. In June, lottery ticket sales rose 52.4 per cent to RMB48.73bn. For full-year 2022, sales rose by 13.8 per cent to CNY424.65bn (US$62.82bn).