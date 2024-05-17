China and South Korea to increase collaboration on anti-crime initiatives

The agreement will include measures against cross-border gambling.

China.- Chinese state councillor and minister of public security Wang Xiaohong met with Yoon Hee-keun, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, in Beijing today (May 16) to discuss cooperation agreements to strengthen security. The issues discussed included improving cooperation in combating cross-border gambling and serious crimes related to telecommunications and internet fraud.

According to the Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua, authorities have committed to improving the level of security and law enforcement cooperation.

In 2020, China established a blacklist of destinations to which cross-border transfers are restricted. The blacklist is compiled by departments including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security. In March 2021, China’s revised Criminal Law made it illegal to assist cross-border gambling. China also signed cooperation agreements with various countries in 2022 and 2023 to combat online and cross-border gambling.

See also: China: 32,000 arrested over cross-border gambling in 2023