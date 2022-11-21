China and Thailand to strengthen cooperation to combat online gambling

The agreement was announced in a joint statement after China’s President Xi Jinping concluded a visit to Thailand.

China.- A week after signing an agreement with Cambodia, Chinese president Xi Jinping has entered into an agreement with Thailand. After a meeting with Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, it was announced that the countries would strengthen cooperation including efforts to combat transnational crimes, in particular drug trafficking, online gambling and call centre scams.

According to a joint statement, the two sides reached an important consensus on building a China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity and sustainability. They also pledged to strengthen cooperation on infrastructure projects, trade and tourism.

They also said they will make joint efforts to promote multilateralism and international cooperation at all levels by strengthening coordination and cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral frameworks.

As well as the recent agreement with Cambodia, China also recently signed an agreement with Vietnam. The Chinese government has wagered a crackdown on cross-border gambling in recent years. In 2020, it established a blacklist of destinations to which cross-border transfers are controlled, although it hasn’t revealed publicly what destinations are on it.