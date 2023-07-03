China: 93 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling

Police began an investigation in 2021.

China.- Police in China’s Yunnan Province have arrested 93 people on suspicion of involvement in a large-scale online gambling operation. Police have shut down seven apps.

The investigation began in 2021 when police discovered that a man named Wang and several accomplices were allegedly orchestrating illegal online gambling. A specialised task force was formed.

It found that an internet technology company was responsible for developing the online gambling applications used. It employed a pyramid structure, designating regional agents at different levels to expand reach. Raids were carried out in nine locations within and outside the province, resulting in the seizure of 80 mobile phones and 27 computers.

Online gambling is strictly prohibited in China. Last year, authorities signed various cooperation agreements with countries in the region to combat online and cross-border gambling. In addition, in 2020, the Chinese government established a blacklist of destinations to which cross-border transfers are restricted.