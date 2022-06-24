CCC close to reaching settlement agreement with IPI

Andrew Yeom, the Commonwealth Casino Commission’s executive director, has said he does not see any major obstacles to a settlement agreement.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Andrew Yeom, executive director of the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC), has revealed that a settlement may be reached to resolve the regulator’s five complaints against Imperial Pacific International.

The regulator has called for the permanent revocations of IPI’s exclusive casino licences. But Yeom says a settlement may be agreed before the July 8 expiration of a temporary restraining order issued by Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona.

Yeom said there had been differences of opinion between the two sides while discussing the settlement but that there are currently no major obstacles. He said there remained only a few details to work out, which he believes will be agreed upon next week.

In October 2021, Yeom filed five complaints against Imperial Pacific International seeking to revoke its exclusive casino licence. The licence was suspended indefinitely due to the operator’s failure to comply with regulatory orders.

Former construction team leader sues IPI

Jess Aquiningoc, the former head of Imperial Pacific International’s construction team, is suing the company for its failure to pay the money owed. Aquiningoc resigned from IPI almost a month ago over the non-payment.

Aquiningoc says IPI owes him US$4,700 in paid time off that he accumulated over the past two years but that the company paid him only $2,500 before he resigned. He said he had to borrow money and go into debt with family and friends as a result.