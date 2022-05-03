CCC hearing on IPI casino licence postponed to May 24

The Commonwealth Casino Commission has postponed the hearing to decide the fate of the company’s exclusive casino licence.

Northern Mariana Islands.- Andrew Yeom, CCC’s executive director, has announced that the hearing to define whether Imperial Pacific International’s casino licence will be permanently revoked has been postponed until May 24. It was initially scheduled for today (May 3).

In October 2021, Yeom filed five complaints against Imperial Pacific International seeking to revoke its exclusive casino licence. The licence was suspended indefinitely as the operator failed to comply with regulatory orders.

Commonwealth Casino Commission chairman Edward DeLeon Guerrero has asked the executive directors of the CCC and IPI to share a full list of all witnesses, evidence, and any other material that may be relevant to the hearing.

CNMI Court orders payment of legal fees for 7 workers who sued IPI

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has awarded $687,793.70 in legal fees to seven workers who were employed by former IPI contractors and subcontractors, MCC International and Gold Mantis. The workers filed a lawsuit against the companies in December 2018.

In March 2019, amendment proceedings were filed against MCC International Saipan Ltd. Co. and IPI as defendants also added a forced labour charge under the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.

Manglona stated: “The default judgment entered against IPI on May 26, 2021 shall be amended to reflect the amount of $5,430,595.58, plus $687,793.70 in attorneys’ fees, plus post-judgment interest at the applicable federal rate on May 26, 2021.”