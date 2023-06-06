CCC claims DPW is responsible for inspecting IPI building

The Commonwealth Casino Commission says the Department of Public Works is responsible for Imperial Pacific International’s casino building in Garapan.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Commonwealth Casino Commission has clarified that it is not responsible for inspecting Imperial Pacific International’s casino building in Garapan. After the board’s monthly meeting last Wednesday (May 31), board chair Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero and vice chair Rafael S. Demapan told press the Department of Public Works (DPW) is responsible for enforcing the building code.

They said the CCC’s role is to assist in enforcing DPW’s orders and that it aimed to ensure safety and accountability in the building. The clarification comes after the DPW last month asked the CCC for permission to inspect IPI’s casino. DPW secretary Ray Yumul, who used to serve as IPI’s chief executive officer, said the last inspection conducted on the site was in May 2021

According to Saipan Tribune, DeLeon Guerrero said the CCC is ready to support and enforce any orders issued by DPW and highlighted the commission’s requests for the removal of tower crane No. 5. However, Demapan stressed that the CCC’s jurisdiction lies solely with the gaming devices in the building and not the building itself.

He mentioned ongoing cooperation with IPI’s security to safeguard the interests of the Commonwealth and the CCC. He also expressed surprise at news reports implying that he had withheld DPW’s request for inspection approval and said he met with Yumul to address the issue.

Demapan proposed inviting other agencies such as the Fire Department to ensure the safety of the building and suggested using CCC board meetings as a platform for collaboration.

The CCC is monitoring auctions of IPI’s gaming assets. The fifth auction is set to close on June 9. The latest one raised more than US$225,000.