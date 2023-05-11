DPW asks to make safety inspection of IPI casino

The Department of Public Works has asked for permission to inspect the closed Imperial Pacific casino in Garapan.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Department of Public Works (DPW) has asked for permission to inspect Imperial Pacific’s casino in Garapan. It’s sent a letter to the Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) requesting permission for its Building Safety Code inspectors to enter the building.

It says the inspection is necessary to assess the condition of the electrical, mechanical and standard components of the equipment, as well as to verify the integrity of the building and its welding connections.

DPW secretary Ray Yumul, who used to serve as IPI chief executive officer, said the last inspection conducted on the site was in May 2021. That found rusting components in tower structures and safety rails that will eventually weaken the structural integrity of the tower crane.

Yumul told Saipan Tribune the safety inspection is important in order to identify any critical areas that need immediate attention to prevent disaster. The IPI casino resort in Garapan has been closed since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020. IPI’s licence has been suspended by the CCC due to the casino investor’s failure to meet its financial obligations. The regulator has not yet responded to DPW’s request.

A junket operator named BigBang Entertainment has filed a lawsuit against IPI, seeking a return of US$351,652.65. It says the funds were deposited as part of their business agreement.

The lawsuit was filed in Superior Court on March 31, citing breach of contract, non-gratuitous bailment, conversion by demand and refusal, intentional breach of fiduciary duty, negligent breach of fiduciary duty and unjust enrichment.