Casino investors named in Forbes Hong Kong’s 50 richest list

Five people with gaming interests feature in this year’s Hong Kong’s 50 Richest People list.

Hong Kong.- Forbes has released its Hong Kong’s 50 Richest list for 2023, and again it includes several prominent billionaires with gaming interests. Henry Cheng Kar Shun, known for his investments in casino resort projects in Vietnam, Australia and the Bahamas, remains the third richest on the Forbes list, with net worth now standing at US$28.9bn, up from US$26.4bn last year.

Lui Che Woo, chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, is the richest of the Hong Kong-based Macau casino investors. His net worth increased from US$12.8bn to US$14.9bn. He is now ranked 7th, up from 8th in 2022.

Pansy Ho Chiu King, co-chairperson of MGM China Holdings, is now ranked 22nd, versus 28th in 2022, with her net worth rising to US$3.8bn from US$3.4bn a year ago. Angela Leong On Kei, co-chairperson of SJM Holdings, ranks 32nd, up from 33rd. Her net worth stands at US$2.7bn, compared to US$2.9bn a year ago.

Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman and chief executive of Melco Resorts and Entertainment, remains 46th on the Fobes list. His net worth reportedly increased from US$1.4bn to US$1.25bn.

