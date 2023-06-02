Cambodian law on commercial gambling will boost economy, authorities say

Deputy prime minister Aun Pornmoniroth says Cambodia’s Law on Commercial Gambling will create jobs and boost tourism.

Cambodia.- Aun Pornmoniroth, deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance, has stressed the importance of Cambodia’s Law on Commercial Gambling. At a seminar organised by the Cambodia Gambling Management Commission (CGMC), she said effectively implementing the law would boost the economy.

With 200 attendees, including officials from various levels of government, armed forces, and the judiciary, the seminar aimed to raise awareness and promote the implementation of the law. She said the primary focus was on creating institutional mechanisms to ensure public security, generate employment opportunities and boost tourism, particularly in border and coastal areas.

Pornmoniroth highlighted the economic significance of the gambling sector, emphasising its role in job creation and its contribution to the national economy. In order for the country to receive the most benefit from commercial gambling establishments, Pornmoniroth said effective management was vital.

One of the key objectives of the seminar was to enhance officials’ understanding of the law and associated regulations. The role and responsibilities of the CGMC were clarified, alongside the conditions governing legal casinos and gambling businesses.

Khmer Times reported that Va Sopheaktra, an expert in online gambling who has worked in the sector for over five years, believes the commercial gambling market is shrinking because the government demands proper registration and licensing of operators.

However, she said this has led to a decrease in crime and violence. In February, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decided to remove Cambodia from its grey list after the country showed “significant progress” in improving its AML/CFT regime.