Goa to launch fully online lottery

The first draw will be held on November 24.

India.- The government of Goa has announced that it will launch an online lottery called Great Goa Games on November 18. The state will become one of the first in India to move from paper tickets to a fully online lottery system.

Prize amounts will vary from the initial ticket price up to more than Rs50 crore (US$5.9m). The state government said the inaugural draw will take place on November 24.

Narayan Gad, the director of small savings and lotteries, told The Times of India that a joint venture consisting of Rhiti Sports and Dusane Infotech had been established to manage the online lottery. According to authorities, more than 50 per cent of sales will be returned as prizes. The lottery system will enable users to monitor how funds are allocated to social initiatives like education and healthcare.

Delta Corp posts revenue of US$24.9m for Q2

Delta Corp has shared its financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25. It posted revenue of Rs2.06bn (US$24.9m), down 24.4 per cent from a year before but up 5.34 per cent sequentially.

Revenue from gaming operations was up 4.61 per cent in quarter-on-quarter terms to Rs1.77bn (US$21.36m) but down 30 per cent when compared to the second quarter of the last financial year. Online skill gaming revenue grew 13.91 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 36.55 crores (US$4.41m) to Rs 41.63 crores (US$5.02m). The figure was up 13.24 per cent in year-on-year terms. Income from hospitality operations declined 27 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 9.72 crores (US$1.17m) but grew 11.5 per cent year-on-year.

Cumulatively, Delta Corp has reported income of Rs4.02bn (US$48.7m) for the first six months of the financial year, down 26.5 per cent from the same period last year. Gaming operations were down 31.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs3.46bn (US$41.75m). Online skill gaming revenue was Rs 78.18 crores (US$9.43m), up 7.7 per cent, while income from hospitality operations was down 6.57 per cent to Rs 22.06 crores (US$2.66m).

