Cambodia issues new guidelines for gambling operators

The guidelines are designed to ensure that gambling operators and managers comply with the laws governing commercial gambling.

Cambodia.- The General Secretariat of the Commercial Gambling Management Commission of Cambodia (CGMC) has published a series of new guidelines for gambling businesses. The purpose is to ensure that casino operations are conducted in accordance with the laws and standard documents related to the management of commercial gambling.

The CGMC also wants to crack down on all illegal gambling and to promote legal commercial gambling through the new policies. The regulator has instructed casino operators to apply for or renew their casino licence in order to be allowed to continue operating. It stressed that operators who have obtained a casino licence from the CGMC can only operate in the premises specified in their licence.

The Phnom Penh Post has reported that casino operators or owners who apply for casino licences from the Ministry of Economy and Finance and fulfil the required conditions for renewal will receive a certificate of legality for 2022 to continue operating.

Through the new guidelines, casino operators are required to display the original licence or proof of legality in a clearly visible location within their premises. Using a copy of the licence could be considered fraud, resulting in prosecution. Casino operators or owners are also required to fully and promptly tax their gaming proceeds and other obligations.

The new guidelines come after Cambodia’s national authorities called on provincial governments to tighten controls over the gaming industry. Ros Phearun, secretary general of the Cambodian Gambling Management Committee of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, has urged authorities to shut illegal gambling in cafes and shops.

See also: Cambodia claims more than 90% of illegal gambling venues shut down

Prime Minister Hun Sen also said he will not hesitate to remove any capital or provincial governor who is responsible for allowing gambling to spread in their locality.

Earlier this month, the provincial authorities of Preah Shihanouk ordered all casino operators to obtain approval from the Preah Sihanouk Administration before applying to the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The measure aims to achieve more control of the gaming industry after cases of human trafficking.