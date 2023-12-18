Cambodia to launch e-Arrival Card

The trial scheme starts on January 1.

Cambodia.- The Cambodian Ministry of Interior has announced the launch of a trial e-Arrival Card scheme for all travellers to the country starting from January 1, 2024. The trial period will run until June 30, with all travellers required to fill out an online form or an alternate paper form upon arrival.

The announcement said the e-Arrival Card will make it easier for foreign travellers and Cambodian citizens who enter through international airports to complete the immigration formalities and health procedures. All passengers will be required to fill in the electronic form when the e-Arrival Card scheme is fully launched from July 1, 2024.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Tourism, the country recorded 4.4 million international tourists in the first 10 months of 2023, a rise of around 180 per cent from 1.57 million in the same period last year.