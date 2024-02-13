Cambodia: Kampong Speu governor bans opening of new lotteries

The governor’s directive aims to curb negative social impacts.

Cambodia.- Vei Samnang, the provincial governor of Kampong Speu, has issued a directive to halt the establishment of new lottery businesses and to crack down on all illicit games of chance. Dated February 9, the governor’s directive underscored the necessity for consistent application of the safe village-commune policy and enforcement against all infractions to instil public confidence in the authorities.

According to the Phnom Penh Post, town and district governors were instructed to suspend the issuance of licences for lotto businesses while intensifying efforts to investigate and prosecute unauthorised gambling venues within their jurisdictions.

On February 11, Preah Sihanouk provincial deputy governor Long Dimanche reiterated the commitment of the provincial administration to combat illegal gambling as part of the broader implementation of the safe village-commune policy. He highlighted the scrutiny of commercial gambling by the Commercial Gambling Management Commission, with oversight from the Ministries of Interior and Economy and Finance.

