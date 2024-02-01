Cambodia: 72 arrested for illegal gambling in first 28 days of January

Authorities carried out raids at 53 locations.

Cambodia.- The National Police, under the directives of deputy prime minister and minister of interior Sar Sokha, carried out raids at 53 locations in 15 capitals and provinces in the first 28 days of January 2024. Touch Sokhak, deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, reported that the operations led to arrests and subsequent legal proceedings at 29 locations in connection with online gambling.

In 2023, police conducted 1,786 operations against illegal gambling in Cambodia, leading to the arrest of 3,155 people, including 1,238 women and the arraignment of 700 offenders. According to Khmer Times, every three months, interior minister Sar Sokha will meet with the Sub-National Authority to discuss crimes that occur in communes, districts, or villages.