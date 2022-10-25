Alvin Chau changes lawyer as Macau trial resumes

Alvin Chau Cheok Wa has appointed Leong Hon Man as his new lawyer.

Macau.- The former CEO of Suncity Group (now LET Group Holdings Ltd) has changed his lawyer as his trial resumes. Alvin Chau Cheok Wa’s has appointed Leong Hon Man to represent him in place of Leong Weng Pun. The trial resumed today (October 25) after a fortnight’s break but with a change.

According to GGRASia, Hon Man is from a different legal practice and is a colleague of Maria Inês Gomes, who represents Philip Wong Pak Ling, another defendant and the former chief financial officer of Suncity Group.

Chau Cheok Wa has been indicted for operating illegal gambling, founding and leading a criminal group and for money laundering. He was arrested in November 2021 together with 11 others. It’s alleged that he provided illicit gaming in approved casinos and ran illicit online betting and proxy betting.

On the first day of the trial, Chau denied accusations that he ran under-the-table betting for high rollers for years. However, Ali Celestino, a former executive at Suncity Group, has told the court that the company had an IT system for keeping track of illegal multiplier bets. The case is due to continue into November.