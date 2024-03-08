Blaise steps down as Northern Mariana Islands assistant attorney general

Andrew Yeom had been reinstated as executive director for two months in January.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Northern Mariana Islands assistant attorney general Keisha Blaise, who served as counsel for the Commonwealth Casino Commission, has resigned from her position. The news comes as the CCC awaits a ruling on the revocation hearing against Imperial Pacific International (IPI).

Meanwhile, Andrew Yeom’s temporary tenure as Commonwealth Casino Commission executive director has come to an end, raising questions about how the regulator will proceed.

Blaise started serving as CCC legal counsel in July 2021, after Michael Ernest resigned from the Office of the Attorney General. CCC commissioner Ramon M. Dela Cruz praised her work representing the CCC’s interests and the people of the Commonwealth.

Yeom noted that he and Blaise spent hours discussing legal strategies for settlement talks and other court matters involving IPI. It is not yet clear who will replace Blaise as counsel for the CCC nor what will happen regarding the directorship of the CCC.