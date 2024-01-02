CCC reappoints Andrew Yeom as executive director

Andrew Yeom has been reinstated as executive director for two months.

Northern Mariana Islands.- The Commonwealth Casino Commission (CCC) has announced the temporary re-appointment of Andrew Yeom as its executive director for two months to the end of February 2024. The CCC said the decision was taken due to its need to resolve critical issues, particularly those linked with the impending revocation hearing concerning casino licensee IPI.

CCC board chair Edward C. DeLeon Guerrero said Yeom’s primary responsibility was to conclude matters related to IPI. Yeom serves as petitioner in the hearing on the revocation of IPI’s casino licence, with DeLeon Guerrero assuming the role of Yeom’s advocate.

Acknowledging the commission’s limited budget, Yeom expressed gratitude to governor Arnold I. Palacios for giving the CCC a reprieve.