BetMakers appoints Carl Henschke as CFO

Carl Henschke will replace Anthony Pullin, who stepped down in March.

Australia.- BetMakers has appointed Carl Henschke as its new chief financial officer (CFO) starting July 1. The announcement follows the resignation of Anthony Pullin in March after five years in the role.

The company said Henschke brings 17 years of experience in financial services, capital markets, and legal sectors. His expertise includes financial planning and analysis, strategy, capital management and M&A.

Henschke started as a solicitor at Herbert Smith Freehills and later worked in investment banking. In his most recent role, he was MD at Canaccord Genuity, focusing on software and digital businesses, including those in the wagering and betting sectors.

BetMakers CEO Jake Henson said: “We are delighted to welcome Carl as the company’s new CFO. His extensive financial expertise and deep understanding of high-growth technology companies make him an ideal fit for BetMakers.

“Carl’s experience will be important as we continue to refine our operational efficiencies, expand our global presence and enhance shareholder value.”

In April, BetMakers acquired assets from Racelab, an international supplier of enhanced racing wagering products and technologies. The company said the acquisition, valued at AU$1.5m (US$977,501), is a strategic move to bolster its position in racing wagering.