BetMakers acquires Racelab Global assets

BetMakers has acquired racing content and technology assets for AU$1.5m.

Australia.- BetMakers has announced through a company filing that it has acquired assets from Racelab, an international supplier of enhanced racing wagering products and technologies. The company said the acquisition, valued at AU$1.5m (US$977,501), is a strategic move to bolster its position in racing wagering.

This acquisition includes race form, preview, and statistics technology, along with proprietary fixed odds pricing technology and associated algorithms.

Commenting on the acquisition, Jake Henson, BetMakers CEO, said: “We are very pleased to secure this unique set of assets that hold tremendous potential for BetMakers. We have acquired market-leading technology that further broadens the capabilities of BetMakers’ racing ecosystem for both wagering operators and rights holders alike, across the globe.

“In addition, we are uniquely placed to integrate the RACELAB operations into our existing global infrastructure, driving new revenues via our existing sales channels and continuing to develop upon the strategic vision of both ProFORM and ODDS ENGINE technologies. We are very confident in our ability to deliver substantial value from this acquisition, and to contribute towards both revenue and earnings growth in FY25 and beyond.”