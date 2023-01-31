BetMakers announces board changes

These changes aim to improve profits and efficiency.

The company has appointed Matt Davey as president and executive chairman while former CEO Todd Buckingham will take a non-board role.

Australia.- BetMakers Technology Group has announced changes to its board structure with the appointment of Matt Davey as president and executive chairman and changes in roles for Todd Buckingham and Jack Henson. Buckingham will serve as chief growth officer and Henson as CEO.

According to the company, the changes, effective immediately, aim to improve profits and efficiency by focusing on scalable processes and international opportunities. Davey will oversee strategy, Buckingham will develop international prospects, and Henson will focus on operational excellence and profitability optimization.

Last November, BetMakers announced a new partnership with Victorian Thoroughbred Racing IMB (VTRIMB) to offer the digital distribution of Racing.com’s live thoroughbred horse racing vision to wagering service providers in Australia.