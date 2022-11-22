BetMakers to distribute Racing.com’s live horse racing vision

BetMakers will provide content to up to 25 new distribution partners in the Australian online betting market.

The company has signed an agreement with Racing Victoria’s media business, the Victorian Thoroughbred Racing IMB.

Australia.- BetMakers Technology Group has announced a new partnership with Victorian Thoroughbred Racing IMB (VTRIMB). It will offer the digital distribution of Racing.com’s live thoroughbred horse racing vision to wagering service providers in Australia.

BetMakers will embed the Victorian live horse racing video content into its platform and provide content to up to 25 new distribution partners in the Australian online betting market.

BetMakers CEO Todd Buckingham said: “BetMakers is delighted to reach an agreement with VTRIMB as a distribution partner for Racing.com’s live horse racing vision. Making this top-quality content available to more consumers will drive increased interest and wagering in Victorian horse racing.

“The content will also continue to bridge the product gap for BetMakers’ platform customers and is the first of many exciting updates we will roll out in this space.”

VTRIMB CEO Peter Campbell added: “The Victorian racing industry is committed to ensuring the broadest possible distribution and reach of live Victorian horse racing content,” Campbell explained. “BetMakers’ distribution platform is an important route to market for us within a landscape that has evolved rapidly.

“We are delighted to be working with a company that is dedicated to delivering great technology outcomes for consumers and offering our live racing coverage to an increased and engaged audience.”

