Australian MPs caution against total ban on online gambling ads

An inquiry has recommended ads for online gambling be banned within three years.

National Party MPs oppose a total ban on online gambling ads, citing the loss of revenue for broadcasters.

Australia.- Australian politicians Barnaby Joyce and Keith Pitt have voiced their opposition to a proposed ban on all online gambling ads. They say the industry can be effectively regulated with less severe measures.

This week, the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs recommended a phased ban on all gambling ads among 31 recommendations from its inquiry into online gambling. The ban would be introduced over three years.

However, Joyce and Pitt urged caution, arguing that an all-out ad ban would negatively impact commercial TV stations and publications.

Pitt told The Guardian: “We shouldn’t absolutely prohibit it, because there are some people who quite like a punt, it’s a legitimate industry. But it needs to be managed appropriately so people are not hooked at an early age.”

Current restrictions prevent gambling ads from being aired within five minutes of the commencement or conclusion of sporting events, with certain exceptions for long-form events after 8.30pm. However, the inquiry found unintended consequences, including an exponential increase in advertising outside of the restricted times, which it says has contributed to public perception of saturation.

MPs such as Alicia Payne of the Labor party and Redi MP Sally Sitou support the proposal. Previously, opposition leader Peter Dutton proposed a ban on ads one hour before and after sports matches. He has yet to confirm his endorsement for a more comprehensive prohibition.