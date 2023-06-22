Australian Greens and Coalition may join forces to push for limits on gambling ads

The parties are considering taking joint action to push through a bill.

Australia.- The Australian Greens and Coalition are reportedly considering joining forces to push for limits on gambling ads. While the government is waiting for the results of its inquiry into online gambling, the Greens have introduced a private members’ that would restrict gambling ads an hour before and after sports matches.

However, gambling harm advocates raise concerns that restricting ads during certain hours may simply result in their concentration during certain periods or via alternative media channels. Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young has voiced a desire to go further, advocating for a comprehensive ban on gambling ads on television.

Tim Costello, chief advocate for the Alliance for Gambling Reform, told The Guardian that wagering companies will find ways to circumvent the restrictions.