Australian gambling rates rebound to pre-pandemic levels, study finds

Gambling levels had dropped during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Australia.- A study by the Australian National University (ANU) has found that gambling levels in Australia have returned to pre-pandemic levels since the end of Covid-19 countermeasures.

The study, released today (June 16), highlights that the physical limitations imposed during the height of the pandemic effectively reduced gambling rates. Particularly notable was the decline in poker machine usage and sports betting among low-risk players.

Director of the ANU Centre for Gambling Research and lead author of the study, Dr Aino Suomi, said: “This is especially important as we know poker machines are one of the most addictive forms of gambling.

“Sports betting and poker machines are also the forms that have ‘recovered’ the quickest for those individuals who’ve been gambling at risky levels since the pandemic. Once lockdown restrictions began to ease, the gambling participation, as well as gambling risk tended to increase across all categories, including non-gamblers.”

The study found that high-risk gambling persisted during the pandemic despite the restrictions in place. While physical gambling venues temporarily closed, and national and international sporting events were suspended, a substantial number of Australians used online gambling.

According to the study, young men, aged 18-34 years, were most likely to sign up for new online accounts. The proportion who gambled four or more times a week increased from 23 to 32 per cent.

The release of the report comes amid a debate about gambling ads and calls from politicians, anti-gambling advocates and experts for a ban. In the meantime, the outcomes of an inquiry into online gambling and its impact on people with gambling problems are expected to be released soon.

Led by Labor MP Peta Murphy, the inquiry has presented evidence of harm caused by gambling ads. According to analysts, the recommendations will advocate for stricter regulations on gambling ads before and after live sports broadcasts, an idea that is supported by both the government and the opposition.

During its first term, the Albanese government has implemented a ban on credit card use for online gambling and has updated warning slogans to replace the “gamble responsibly” tagline in advertisements.

