Australia: pokie losses hit record highs in three Victoria shires

Pokies losses in Mitchell, Murrindindi and Mansfield shires reached AU$23.4m (US$15.84m) in 2022.

Australia.- The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has reported that losses from electronic gaming machines (EGMs) in the Mitchell, Murrindindi, and Mansfield shires were AU$23.4m (US$15.84m) in 2022, a 12.27 per cent rise from the AU$20.8m lost in 2019. Losses had logically fallen during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, VGCCC data indicated a steady annual increase in gaming machine expenditure from the financial year 2013-14, reaching a cumulative rise of AU$4.2m by June 2019.

While some areas have seen EGM spending decrease, such as the Macedon Ranges Shire where losses fell by 4.43 per cent compared to 2019, many areas saw rises in 2022. The City of Whittlesea and Shire of Nillumbik saw losses of AU$149.1m in 2022, an increase of 21.85 per cent from the AU$122.3m lost in 2019.

The City of Whittlesea hosts 12 gaming venues, while the Mitchell Shire has six and the Macedon Ranges Shire three, according to the Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation. The municipal slot machine limits in Macedon Ranges and Mitchell Shires are 355 and 299 licences respectively. Last year, 200 EGMs were deployed in Mitchell Shire and 103 in the Macedon Ranges.

The North Central Review reported that Mitchell Shire Council had expressed disappointment regarding the recent approval of an additional 20 gaming machines at Hogan’s Hotel in Wallan, following an appeal to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT).

Mitchell Shire Council mayor Fiona Stevens told The North Central Review: “Council opposed the application at Hogan’s Hotel based on a range of social and economic indicators, which highlighted that further negative impacts could occur on the local community.

“To minimise harm to our communities, the council will continue to use available planning levers to prevent new gambling outlets in our shire.”

Macedon Ranges Shire Council community director Maria Weiss added: “Council is supportive of initiatives that help to educate our community around the issues of gambling in general and support available, such as Gambling Harm Awareness Week in October.”

