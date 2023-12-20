Australia: more than 13,000 register with BetStop in first four months

BetStop launched in August.

Australia.- BetStop received 13,608 registrants between August and November. The nationwide self-exclusion register, which was launched in August, enables people to voluntarily exclude themselves from all online gambling platforms across every state and territory.

According to authorities, the vast majority of those who have chosen to self-exclude are under 40 years of age. The most common registration period selected is for a lifetime, followed by three months to two years. Some 4,124 people from New South Wales have registered.

BetStop covers all licensed Australian interactive wagering service providers, both online and telephone-based. Providers are prohibited from opening accounts or accepting bets for self-excluded people and from sending them promotional material. Providers are obligated to promote BetStop on their websites, apps and marketing materials.

Registrants can opt for self-exclusion periods ranging from a minimum of three months to life via a single free-of-charge registration. Those already on state or territory self-exclusion registers are not automatically transferred to the national replacement.

See also: Australia: Northern Territory gamblers lost nearly AU$150m on slots in last financial year