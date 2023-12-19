Australia: Northern Territory gamblers lost nearly AU$150m on slots in last financial year

Data has been released by the Northern Territory’s Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade.

Australia.- Northern Territory’s Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade has reported that gamblers lost nearly AU$150m on slots in the 2022-23 financial year. That’s a daily average of AU$411,000 and an increase of AU$15m from the preceding year.

Nearly half of all losses were in Darwin, which has 722 machines in 31 venues. On average, gamblers spent the most money per machine outside of major towns. Organisations such as Anglicare NT and academics including Dr Kim Caudwell from Charles Darwin University are urging problem gamblers to seek help, cautioning that the festive season can increase gambling behaviour.