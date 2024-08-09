Australia: 27,424 register for BetStop in first year

Some 49 per cent of registrants are under 30 years old.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has reported that BetStop now has 27,424 registrants. The nationwide self-exclusion register, which was launched last August, enables people to voluntarily exclude themselves from all online gambling platforms across every state and territory.

According to ACMA, 49 per cent of registrants were under the age of 30, 30 per cent are 31-40 and 12 per cent 41 to 50. As of 31 July, 22,350 people had active exclusions as 5,074 had completed their self-exclusion or cancelled their exclusion early.

New South Wales tops the list of jurisdictions with the most registrants at 8,560 followed by Victoria with 7,418 and Queensland with 5,499. Northern Territory is the jurisdiction with fewer registrants, with only 199.

BetStop covers all licensed Australian interactive wagering service providers, both online and telephone-based. Operators are prohibited from opening accounts or accepting bets for self-excluded people and from sending them promotional material. Operators must promote BetStop on their websites, apps and marketing materials.

Registrants can opt for self-exclusion periods ranging from a minimum of three months to life. Those already on state or territory self-exclusion registers are not automatically transferred to the national replacement.

