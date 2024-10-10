APE appoints Maria Garcia to board of directors

Garcia is APE’s first female director since the company’s listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2017.

Macau.- The gaming technology supplier Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings (APE) has announced that Maria Garcia has been added to its board with effect from September 30. She is the group’s first female director since the company’s listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2017.

According to the company, Garcia is responsible for overseeing the growth and development of the company in Macau and Southeast Asian markets. She joined APE in 2006 as a sales director in the corporate sales and marketing department, where she served for six years before leaving the group to establish her own business. She returned to APE in 2020 as a business consultant and resumed her position as sales director for Macau and Southeast Asia in December 2022.

Herman Ng, chief executive officer and executive director of APE said, “We are delighted to welcome Maria to the board. I have had the pleasure of working with her for over a decade. She is an industry expert with extensive knowledge, experience, and a wide network of connections. I am confident she will excel in this role.”

Garcia added, “It is a true honour to join APE’s board as its first female director. The past few years have been challenging for the company, particularly due to the impact of the global pandemic. I am proud of our resilience and the progress we’ve made together during these times. In my new role, I am committed to fully utilizing my strengths to tackle future opportunities and challenges alongside APE as we work towards a bright and successful future.”

For the first half of the year, APE reported HK$19.92m (US$2.55m) in revenue, a rise of 185.4 per cent year-on-year.

The first-half loss was down from HK$7.1m (US$914,550) in the first half of 2023 to HK$638,929 (US$81,962). Revenue from technical sales and distribution of electronic gaming equipment (EGE) was HK$13.81m (US$1.77m), up 190 per cent in year-on-year terms. The segment’s gross profit margin improved to 46.6 per cent.

Revenue from consulting and technical services was HK$4.59m (US$588,560), up 301 per cent year-on-year. Its gross profit margin rose to 62 per cent, compared to a loss of 7.3 per cent a year before.

