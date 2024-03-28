APE revenue rises 182.5% in 2023

The company reported revenue of HK$29.7m (US$3.8m).

Macau.- The gaming technology supplier Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings (APE) has shared its financial results for the year 2023. It reported HK$29.7m (US$3.8m) in revenue, a rise of 182.5 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from technical sales and distribution of electronic gaming equipment (EGE) was HK$14m (US$1.7m), up 129.9 per cent in year-on-year terms. Revenue from consulting and technical services was HK$11.8m (US$1.5m) while revenue from repair services was up 236 per cent year-on-year to HK$1.6m (US$204.519).

APE reported gross profit of HK$10.9m, after a HK$100,000 loss in 2022. It attributed the rise to technical sales and distribution of EGE as well as consultancy and technical services. In addition to its core EGE business, APE operates a smart vending machine business in Macau and the Greater Bay Area. In 2023, this division generated revenue of HK$2.3m and gross profit of HK$0.3m.

Looking ahead to 2024, Allen Tat Yan Huie, APE’s chairman and executive director, said the company is collaborating with suppliers to introduce new machines and products to meet the demands of the mass market.