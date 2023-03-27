AGTech subsidiary wins lottery terminal tenders in China

AGTech did not reveal the value of the contracts.

The tenders cover Sports Lottery Administration Centres in the provinces of Guangdong, Yunnan and Fujian.

China.- The lottery service provider AGTech Holdings Limited has announced that one of its subsidiaries has won the tenders to supply lottery terminals to the Sports Lottery Administration Centres in the provinces of Guangdong, Yunnan and Fujian.

Through a company filing, it said the win “confirms AGTech’s commitment and leading position in the lottery hardware market in the country.” The company did not disclose the value the supply contracts.

According to AGTech’s 2022 results, its lottery arm in mainland China brought in revenue of HK$171.2m (US$21.81m), down by almost a third yearly. The decrease in revenue was mainly due to a drop in Sports Lottery tenders and the delay in lottery hardware tender and delivery caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In February, AGTech signed a deal with Galaxy ICC & Arena, a subsidiary of Galaxy Entertainment Group, to provide services for concerts, exhibitions and film festivals in Macau. The partnership allows AGTech to participate in Macau’s cultural and entertainment using Macau Pass, a payments business that AGTech acquired in March of 2022.