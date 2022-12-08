AGEM Index up 59.31 points in November

The largest positive contribution to the monthly index was from International Game Technology PLC.

Eight out of the 12 companies in the AGEM Index reported stock price increases in the last month.

Asia.- The AGEM Index increased by 59.31 points to 905.95 in November 2022, a rise of 7 per cent from the previous month. However, the index was down 54.24 points, or 5.6 per cent, year-on-year.

Eight out of 12 companies in the AGEM Index saw growth in their stock prices last month, resulting in 10 positive contributions and two negative contributions. International Game Technology PLC shares rose 22.4 per cent, sending the index up 21.62 points. Light & Wonder contributed a 18.32-point increase due to a 15.4 per cent rise in its stock price.

The largest negative contribution to the index was Everi Holdings Inc, whose 11.9 per cent decrease in stock price resulted in a 3.5-point loss.

In November 2022, all three major US stock indices increased month-over-month, marking the second consecutive month of increases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 5.7 per cent from October, while the S&P 500 grew by 5.4 per cent. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ rose 4.4 per cent over the month.