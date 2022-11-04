AGEM Index up 106.87 points in October

Nine of the 12 AGEM Index companies reported stock price increases.

Asia.- The AGEM Index increased by 106.87 points to 846.64 in October 2022, a rise of 14.4 per cent from the previous month after a two-month decline. However, the index was down 231.28 points, or 21.5 per cent, year-on-year.

Nine of the twelve companies in the AGEM Index reported stock price increases, while there were three negative contributions to the Index. Aristocrat Leisure Limited shares rose 12.6 per cent, sending the index up 35.62 points. Light & Wonder contributed a 29.78-point increase due to a 30.9 per cent increase in its stock price.

All three major US stock indices saw month-over-month increases in October 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 13.9 per cent from September, while the S&P 500 grew by 8.0 per cent. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ rose 3.9 per cent over the month.