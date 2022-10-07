AGEM Index down 91.73 points in September

Of the 12 AGEM Index companies, 11 saw stock price decreases in September.

Asia.- The AGEM Index fell by 91.73 points to 739.77 in September 2022. That’s a fall of 11 per cent when compared to the previous month and 29.3 per cent (306.97 points) year-on-year. All but one of the12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price decreases, resulting in 11 negative contributions to the Index.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited shares fell 7.8 per cent, sending the index down 44.19 points. Konami Corp contributed a 13.67-point decline due to a 5.7 per cent decrease in its stock price. Agilysys was the only company whose stock price increased (up 6.9 per cent), contributing 2.22 points to the AGEM Index.

In September, all three major US stock indices fell month-over-month, marking the second consecutive month of declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 8.8 per cent from August, the S&P 500 by 9.3 per cent and the NASDAQ by 10.5 per cent.