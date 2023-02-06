AGEM Index rises 13.5% in January

11 out of the 12 companies in the AGEM Index saw stock price increases last month.

The AGEM Index increased by 113.32 points in January to 952.42.

Asia.- The AGEM Index increased by 113.32 points to 9952.42 in January 2023, a rise of 13.5 per cent from the previous month. Compared to one year ago, the index was up 26.55 points, or 2.9 per cent. All but one of the 12 listed companies saw stock price increases.

The biggest boost to the index came from Aristocrat Leisure Limited whose 11.3 per cent stock price rise resulted in a 44.55-point increase in the index. Crane Co saw a 15.4 per cent stock price increase, adding 18.70 points to the index.

The only negative effect on the index was due to Ainsworth Game Technology, whose 3.7 per cent stock price drop caused a 0.01-point loss to the AGEM Index.

In January 2023, all three major U.S. stock indices rose compared to the previous month. The NASDAQ rose by 10.7 per cent, the S&P 500 by 6.2 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 2.8 per cent.