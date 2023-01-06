AGEM Index falls 7.4% in December

The AGEM Index decreased by 66.85 points to 839.10.

Asia.- The AGEM Index decreased by 66.85 points in December 2022 to 839.10, a 7.4 per cent decline from the previous month. Compared to one year ago, the index was down 132.49 points, or 13.6 per cent.

Last month, 10 of the 12 AGEM Index companies reported stock price decreases, resulting in 10 negative contributions to the AGEM Index and two positive contributions. The largest positive contribution to the monthly index was sourced to Agilysys, whose 19.2 per cent increase led to an 8.69-point gain.

The largest negative contribution to the index was Aristocrat Leisure Limited, whose 12.9 per cent decrease resulted in a 39.68-point loss. Light & Wonder shares fell 9.5 per cent, leading to an 11.95-point decrease.

In December 2022, all three major US stock indices saw month-on-month decreases. The NASDAQ decreased by 8.7 per cent from November, while the S&P 500 fell by 5.9 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 4.2 per cent.

The AGEM Index gathers together twelve players within the gaming equipment manufacturing sphere, including Agilysys, Ainsworth, Aristocrat, Crane, Everi, Galaxy Gaming, Inspired Entertainment, International Game Technology, Konami, Light & Wonder, PlayAGS and Transact Technologies.