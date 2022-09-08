Seven of the 12 AGEM Index companies saw stock price decreases last month.

Asia.- The AGEM Index fell by 32.33 points in August to 831.50, a fall of 3.7 per cent when compared to the previous month. Compared with last year, the index was down by 181.38 points.

Seven of the 12 companies in the AGEM index reported price declines in August. Konami shares fell 9.7 per cent, sending the index down 19.75 points. Crane Co. shares fell 4.6 per cent, leading a drop of 5.21 points. The index’s biggest positive contributor was PlayAGS, which rose 55.3 per cent, matching the AGEM index’s gain of 3.22 points.

In August 2022, all three major US stock indexes posted a month-on-month decline, the second time in the past three months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.1 per cent from July, while the S&P 500 lost 4.2 per cent and the Nasdaq lost 4.6 per cent.