AGEM Index rose by 51.54 points in July

Ten of the 12 AGEM Index companies reported stock price increases.

Asia.- In July 2022, the AGEM Index increased by 51.54 points to 862.93, a gain of 6.4 per cent when compared to the previous month. Compared with last year, the index was down by 62.39 points.

Ten of the 12 companies in the AGEM index reported higher stock prices, resulting in 10 positive and 2 negative contributors to the AGEM index. The biggest contributor was Crane, which rose 13.0 per cent to report a gain of 13.76 points.

Shares in Aristocrat Leisure Limited rose 2.7 per cent, with the index up 11.60 points. The biggest negative for the index came from PlayAGS, whose shares fell 8.1 per cent – a 0.27 point loss on the AGEM index.

All three major US stock indexes posted month-on-month gains in July 2022, after a broad decline in the index. The Nasdaq was up 12.3 per cent month-on-month, while the S&P 500 rose by 9.1 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average grew 6.7 per cent for the month.