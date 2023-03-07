AGEM Index down 0.2% in February

The AGEM Index decreased by 1.51 points to 950.91.

Asia.- The AGEM Index fell by 1.51 points to 950.91 in February, a decline of 0.2 per cent when compared to the previous month. Compared to the same month last year, the index declined by 0.2 per cent or 2.04 points. Of the 12 AGEM Index companies, six reported stock price gains.

The largest positive contribution came from Aristocrat Leisure Limited, which saw a 7.6 per cent increase in its stock price, leading to a 9.27-point gain for the AGEM Index. Crane Co also contributed positively, with a 3.3 per cent increase in its stock price, resulting in a 4.76-point gain for the index.

In February 2023, all three major US stock indices saw a decline from the previous month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 4.2 per cent, the S&P 500 by 2.5 per cent and the NASDAQ by 0.9 per cent compared to January.

The AGEM Index gathers together twelve players in the gaming equipment manufacturing sphere: Agilysys, Ainsworth, Aristocrat, Crane, Everi, Galaxy Gaming, Inspired Entertainment, International Game Technology, Konami, Light & Wonder, PlayAGS and Transact Technologies.