ACMA issues warning to Feral Holdings for illegal online gambling

Feral Holdings has had its CS:GO Roll website withdrawn from Australia.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has reported that Feral Holdings Limited, has been issued with a warning for offering unlicensed interactive gambling services through its CS:GO Roll website.

The regulator found that CS:GO Roll was facilitating casino-style online games, a violation of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001 when played for money or any other form of value. CS:GO Roll allowed users to deposit virtual “skins” from the popular video game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in exchange for in-game coins used for gambling on casino-style games.

Winnings from CS:GO Roll were paid out in the form of skins, which could then be converted into real money through third-party platforms. The use of gaming skins to alter the appearance of virtual items or characters is common in video games. However, ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said that Australian gambling laws must be adhered to, regardless of whether virtual items are used instead of traditional currency.

O’Loughlin said: “Providing casino-style games online is prohibited in Australia when playing for money or something of value, whether that’s Australian dollars, cryptocurrency or in this case, online gaming skins.

“Skins gambling services are particularly concerning as they tap into a youth market and have the potential to convert gamers into gamblers.”

This week, ACMA ordered internet service providers to block access to three offshore gaming websites: Vave, Highway Casino and Online Casinos Australia. Currently, 747 illegal gambling and affiliate websites are blocked in Australia. The ACMA made its first blocking request in November 2019.