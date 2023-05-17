ACMA blocks 3 offshore gambling websites

The ACMA found the sites to be operating in breach of Australia’s Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has ordered internet service providers to block access to three more offshore gaming websites. The websites are:

Vave

Highway Casino

Online Casinos Australia

Currently, 747 illegal gambling and affiliate websites are blocked in Australia. The ACMA made its first blocking request in November 2019. Since the ACMA started enforcing new illegal offshore gambling rules in 2017, over 200 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market.

In addition to website blocking, the ACMA also works to educate consumers about the risks of illegal online gambling. It warns that illegal gambling websites are not regulated and may not offer customer protections, putting customers’ money at risk.

The regulator recently fined Entain AU$13,320 for accepting illegal in-play bets during the LIV golf tournament in Bangkok in October 2022. ACMA found that two of Entain’s subsidiaries, Ladbrokes and Neds, had accepted 78 bets on the final day of the tournament in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.