ACMA blocks 5 offshore gambling websites

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has issued a request for Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to block five more gambling websites. It found them to be violating the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

The latest additions to the regulator’s list of blocked websites are: Reef Reels, Royal Reels, Ricky Casino, Slots Gallery, and Slotastic. Website blocking is one of the key enforcement measures deployed by the ACMA to try to curb illegal online gambling.

It made its first blocking request in November 2019 and has since blocked 803 illegal gambling and affiliate websites. ACMA recently took action against a CS:GO skins site for targeting young players. It also fined Entain AU$13,320 for accepting illegal in-play bets during the LIV golf tournament in Bangkok in October 2022.