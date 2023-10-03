441,932 visit Macau in first three days of Golden Week

The first day of the holiday saw the highest arrival number in four years.

Macau.- Authorities have reported that Macau recorded 441,932 tourist arrivals during the first three days of the Golden Week holiday, from Saturday (September 30) to Monday (October 2). The Public Security Police Force (CPSP) reported 158,633 arrivals on Saturday, the highest number in four years, followed by 149,940 on Sunday and 133,359 on Monday.

Golden Week will run until October 6. The Macau Hoteliers & Innkeepers Association has forecast close to full hotel occupancy. In 2022, some 182,000 visitors arrived during the national holiday.

