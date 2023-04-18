2,300 tour groups take up Macau travel subsidies

Authorities have been working to attract more visitors from overseas to Macau.

The groups have received subsidies from the Macau Tourism Bureau.

Macau.- At least 2,300 tour groups have received subsidies from the Macau Tourism Bureau, including the first groups from outside of China. The subsidies are aimed at encouraging tourists from mainland China, Taiwan and international markets to visit the city for longer.

According to Cheng Wai Tong, deputy director of the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the programme included 14 tour groups from Thailand and Malaysia that arrived in Macau on April 15.

The subsidy plan offers local travel agencies up to MOP500 (US$62) per night per tourist from international markets, for tour groups consisting of at least four people. The subsidy scheme follows a similar programme that has been in place since January for tour groups from mainland China. That’s due to continue until the end of 2023.

The Macau government is hoping that the subsidy scheme will help to boost tourism to the city, which saw almost 5 million visitor arrivals in the first quarter of this year. Under the scheme, tour groups from international markets can qualify for MOP300 (US$37) per head for the first night of stay, with a maximum subsidy of MOP500 (US$62) per person for tours of two consecutive nights or more.

Meanwhile, tour groups from Taiwan can receive a subsidy of MOP250 (US$31) per person for the first night of stay, with a maximum subsidy of MOP400 (US$50) per person for tours of two consecutive nights or more.