Macau receives 16,200 package tour visitors in first three weeks of resumption

Macau saw its highest daily visitor tally since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic on March 18.

Package tours from mainland China resumed on February 6.

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has reported that 16,200 tourists from mainland China visited Macau on package tours in the three weeks of operations. Package tours resumed on February 6 after a three-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 46.3 per cent of package tourists were from Guangdong province, while 200 came from Hong Kong and another 200 from Thailand.

In December, the Macau government introduced a subsidy scheme to attract mainland package visitors. Mainland Chinese tourists who submit applications through local travel agencies can receive up to MOP250 per night (US$31) per person.

In February, there were 126 hotels offering accommodation in Macau, an increase of six compared to the previous year. The total number of available guest rooms was 38,800, up by 0.3 per cent. The average occupancy rate increased to 76.1 per cent. The aggregate number of guests rose by 78.5 per cent to 882,700. The majority (643,300) came from mainland China, with Hong Kong and Taiwan the next biggest outbound markets.

In January and February combined, Macau registered almost 3 million inbound visitors. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms increased by 27.5 per cent year-on-year to 73.6 per cent. The number of guests grew by 71.7 per cent year-on-year to 1.73 million and the average length of stay shortened by 0.2 nights to 1.7 nights.

On March 18 Macau received 96,000 visitors, the highest daily number since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.