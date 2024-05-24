2 PNP commandos arrested for allegedly providing security to POGO executive

The two men are under restrictive custody.

The Philippines.- Two members of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) have been arrested for allegedly working as unauthorised security escorts for a Chinese national associated with a gaming operator. George Mabuti and Roger Valdez were arresed due to an altercation while off-duty.

Only the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) is permitted to provide protective security personnel to individuals facing credible threats to their safety. The Muntinlupa City Prosecutor’s Office ordered the release of Mabuti and Valdez from the Muntinlupa City Police Station pending further investigation and they were transferred to SAF headquarters in Fort Santo Domingo, Santa Rosa Laguna.

Seven other officers are facing administrative charges for alleged involvement in the incident.

Senators Risa Hontiveros and Sherwin Gatchalian have called for online gambling operators to be banned. In February, the House of Representatives Committee on Games and Amusements approved two measures, House Bill 5082 and Resolution 1197, which seek to ban offshore gambling operators. However, Gatchalian has claimed that some people are protecting POGOs, which is preventing progress.

Meanwhile, Bamban mayor Alice Guo is being investigated for alleged links to Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated, an offshore gaming operator raided in March.