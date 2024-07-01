Arkansas Racing Commission awards Pope County casino licence to Cherokee Nation

Commissioners approved the licence unanimously.

US.- The Arkansas Racing Commission has awarded the Pope County casino licence to Cherokee Nation Entertainment (CNE). The commissioners approved the licence unanimously after a meeting where they interviewed representatives from Cherokee and reviewed their application.

Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Entertainment, said: “It is an honor to have been issued the Pope County casino gaming licence by the Arkansas Racing Commission. Holding the state’s fourth and final licence is a responsibility we take very seriously, and we are excited for Legends Resort & Casino Arkansas to become a reality.

“For more than five years, we have been laying the groundwork for this economic development project and embracing local community input. With the licence in hand, we are prepared to finalize the remaining permitting and administrative processes so we can commence construction.”

Cherokee Nation Entertainment has aimed for several years to build a casino in Pope County. Earlier this year, citizens group Local Voters in Charge aimed to block the move, calling for a referendum on an amendment to eliminate the possibility from Amendment 100, which was approved by Arkansas voters in 2018. In 2023, judge Timothy Fox ruled that the Cherokee Nation Businesses and Legends Resort and Casino licences were invalid.